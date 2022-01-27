Xbox Games with Gold February - Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, Hydrophobia, more

Microsoft has announced the next round of Games with Gold which are scheduled to drop in February.

Also available for Game Pass Ultimate members, the games are Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse, Aerial Knight’s Never Yield, Hydrophobia, and Band of Bugs.

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse will be made available from February 1 to 28. Aerial Knight’s Never Yield will arrive on the service February 16 and will remain available until March 15.

Hydrophobia lands on February 1 and will stick around until February 15 when it will be replaced by Band of Bugs which will leave on February 28.

Gold and Ultimate member have until January 31 to get their hands on current offerings NeuroVoider and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. Aground will remain available until February 15.