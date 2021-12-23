It seems like there’s a bit of a plumbing problem in the games industry at the moment, as leaks are springing up left, right and centre. Following the leaks of December’s Xbox Live Gold games and Epic Game’s 15 days of Christmas giveaways, covert games revealer, Billbil-kun has outed Xbox’s January Games With Gold lineup. What a rascal.

The reliable leaker reports that January’s Xbox live Games with Gold titles are: twin-stick shooter/RPG NeuroVoider, mini/crafting RPG Aground and a dastardly duo of shoot ‘em ups, Radiant Silvergun and Space Invaders Infinity Gene. While fans of big AAA epics might be disappointed, the first month of 2022 is looking like a golden age for fans of everything arcade-y.

Billbil-kun has been a busy little bee, also leaking Sony’s January PlayStation Plus lineup. According to the respected source, The firsr PS Plus games of 2022 will be: Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 / PS4), Dirt 5 (PS5 / PS4) and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4).

Ever wondered what motivates a mysterious games leaking vigilante? Well, the Dealabs user has revealed their inspiration (via a slightly wonky Google Translate:

“To help you plan your purchases…so as not to jump on a fake promo for example, or delay your purchases if you plan to make one today. The goal is quite simply to save as much as possible.”

There you have it, a gaming good Samaritan - our monthlydeals Robin Hood. We salute you our, mysterious French friend. Curious about what games are launching in 2022? We've got you covered.