Got high hopes for Cyberpunk 2077's sequel? CD Projekt wants it to put the games on a Witcher-esque trajectory

CD Projekt is aiming to try and mirror the incredible transformation seen across its Witcher games with its follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077.

This is according to CD Projekt Red narrative director Igor Sarzyński, who told PC Gamer that, when it comes to working on Cyberpunk’s sequel, the studio’s collective aim is to emulate the kind of progression that’s visible across the fantasy series that put it on the map. “Consider The Witcher games and how much they changed with each instalment,” said Sarzyński, “We want a similar evolution here.”

The developer went on to explain that as CDPR’s first attempt at realising the vision of a new IP — with fresh elements in terms of gameplay, writing and art that marked a bit of a departure from what it had previously pulled off in other titles — the first Cyberpunk game was always going to serve as a bit of a proving ground.

Now, with an established knowledge of what did and what didn’t work as intended right out of the gate, Sarzyński suggests that the studio will be better suited to fashioning “a coherent, total immersion experience” in the series’ next entry.

That sounds pretty good in theory, even if getting anywhere close to the development curve that’s observable between the first Witcher game, which the studio produced when it was still relatively small-time, and the critically-acclaimed behemoth that is The Witcher 3 is going to be a pretty tough ask.

Though, given how much of a step forward the original Cyberpunk has taken this year thanks to the myriad of in-depth changes and additions introduced via its 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, I don’t think it’s hard to see a sequel delivering a jump somewhat akin to the one seen from the first Witcher game to the second.

The Witcher 2, while it might not be quite as revered as its younger sibling, is still a good game that formed a good foundation for CDPR to expand upon in order to create the more open-ended and sprawling Witcher 3.

Either way, it seems we’ve got plenty of reason to look forward to both Cyberpunk’s sequel and the next instalment in The Witcher series.

If you’re planning on jumping back into Cyberpunk 2077 in the meantime, make sure to check out our coverage of its latest patches and must-have mods.