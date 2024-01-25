The excellent Blood and Wine expansion gave Geralt of Rivia a perfect ending, but a new story set after the events of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming...in comic book form.

Newsarama (thanks, GamesRadar) shared the surprising news, which dropped shortly after CD Projekt Red confirmed the next Witcher game is entering full production this year.

The comic book miniseries from Dark Horse Comics is to be penned by Bartosz Sztybor (The Witcher: Wild Animals) and drawn by Corrado Mastantuono. On top of those two big names, the series is being coloured by Matteo Vattani and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

So what's Geralt up to after seemingly retiring with Yennefer (or Triss if you chose that non-canonical path)? The official synopsis provided by Dark Horse reads as follows:

"For a witcher, the simple life can be hard to come by, and even harder to pass up. When Geralt acquires a taste for a slower pace - good wine, and good company - the routines of a witcher are easily eclipsed. With Yennefer at his side, one might hope that Geralt will truly get to enjoy a taste of the good life. But the stains of history are deep, and with blood and wine, every drop attracts those who want more."

The variant covers for The Witcher: Corvo Bianco #1, which is releasing on May 8, tease vampire-like enemies or something similar, which would make sense given Blood and Wine's main plot.

Mind you, this is more of an epilogue for the character, a fun side adventure that likely won't alter his retirement plans. That said, we won't be surprised if he shows up again in CDPR's upcoming fantasy action-adventure RPG, even if it';s just for a neat little cameo.