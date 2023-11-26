Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 story lead "won't talk about" his favourite Easter eggs until players find them

Despite both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 both being out for a good few years now, it seems that there are some Easter eggs that haven't been found.

In the first episode of the official CDProjekt Red podcast AnsweRED, studio narrative lead Marcin Blacha spoke about how the studio handles Easter eggs (thanks, GamesRadar). The Witcher 4 director Sebastian Kalemba asked Blacha about how Easter eggs are made throughout development, with Blacha explaining "if we're talking about Easter eggs and all those tiny, funny things in the game, the thing is that you cannot really plan it. It's not like we have a list of Easter eggs and we make them.

"Let's say you're making a game and it's, like, the fourth year. You are really tired and then you have this idea and you cannot stop yourself from making it. That's how Easter eggs in our games start. Sometimes this idea is so good that some other people join you and something spectacular emerges.

"To be honest, my favourite of those tiny little funny things, those Easter eggs, are still a secret. As far as I know, they are not discovered yet. They're really, really tough to discover, so I won't talk about them."

It isn't actually clear whether Blacha is talking about just Cyberpunk, The Witcher 3, or both here, but in any case it sounds like there might be some more exploring to do in both games. Interestingly, co-story director Tomasz Marchewka isn't actually that much of a fan of Easter eggs from a player perspective, as he feels that they can sometimes be immersion-breaking. For Blacha, it's something of a personal touch, as he responded to Marchewka saying, "Let's say I like Doctor Who and I make a Doctor Who Easter egg in the game. It is something from my heart to the players. Some of them won't like it, that's obvious, but some of them will, and that's like a personal connection."

Earlier this week, CDProjekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, which if you haven't played the game yet and are a keen Easter egg hunter, this sounds like the best place to jump on.