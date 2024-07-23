There's now a Witcher 3 mod that dresses the game's scariest character in armbands and a rubber ring, because CD Projekt craves summer vibes

Warning: Spoilers for The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone lie ahead.

You might disagree, but to me, the title of most terrifying thing you encounter in The Witcher 3 goes to the Hearts of Stone expansion's Gaunter O'Dimm. Sure, he's a lot less in your face than a lot of the monsters and foes Geralt faces, but he's hinted to potentially be the most evil and powerful. Anyway, there's now a mod that sticks him in some swimming gear.

Yep, if you've ever been a bit unnerved by ol' Master Mirror's ability to pause time itself, cause shipwrecks in an instant, and recall the secret to making perfect gingerbread, it's ok, you can now slap some armbands on him to lessen his general spookiness. Or maybe this increases it? I'm having trouble deciding, to be honest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Without further yapping, I present modder Dragoncat2129's 'Gaunter O'Dimm Pool Party Outfit'.

As they explain in a very snappy and concise description (we assume they had a pool to go and jump in themselves) the mod sticks O'Dimm's usual merchant attire in a locker, and instead pairs the trunks he wears as undergarments with orange armbands, some flippers, and a rubber ring with a nice watermelon design.Just give the showcase video below a watch and take it all in.

To give a bit of context, this mod that transforms the Man of Glass into a man fit to lounge on a beach with a glass of porn star martini at his side has been created as an entry into a REDkit modding contest CD Projekt is currently running. Basically, folks have until July 30 to create alternative summer looks for any character in the game. So, yeah, the actual studio that created The Witcher 3 is technically responsible for this existing.

And I'm very sorry, other modders who've clearly put a lot of work into making custom frocks for Ciri and Yennefer that'll have to compete with deep end O'Dimm, but depending on who's judging, I think you might have already lost.

Regardless of who ends up coming out on top in this contest, I think we can all agree this is the most important Witcher 3 mod REDkit has allowed for so far, and I'm including the ones that've resurrected cut content and ported over areas from the series' older entries in that assertion.