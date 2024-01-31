Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.11 fixes misbehaving melee finishers and forces Night City's cops to care about drunk NPCs

A fresh patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived and among its pretty hefty list of tweaks is a fix aimed at finally forcing the game’s misbehaving melee finisher animations to actually trigger when they’re supposed to.

While work may have already kicked into gear on the game’s sequel now that 2024’s here, CD Projekt is still providing patches for it that include some minor additions, which is cool since the game isn’t getting any more big updates in the foreseeable future. While it’s mostly made up of important adjustments designed to address bugs, this latest patch also includes a nice treat for car collectors.

As outlined in the full notes for patch 2.11, it’s headlined by a fix that should mean any melee finishers you attempt “will now work properly”. This is an issue some players had reported running into late last year, with the animations for the killer finishing blows you can usually deliver to enemies using the likes of katanas and your trusty mantis blades simply not triggering when they should.

A couple of slightly more amusing bugs have also been swatted, such as one that’d made NPCs that were drunk or using braindances exempt from the game’s wanted system, meaning you could get away with murdering them without attracting any police attention. Definitely a video game bug and not biting satire, that one.

Another issue you should hopefully no longer encounter is having the animation that’s only supposed to play when the pass that allows you to board the metro added to the game by Update 2.1 is being inspected randomly trigger while you’re in a random elevator. Apparently, this had been causing V to fall through the floors of lifts, when it happened. To be fair, train ticket inspections usually make me kind of wish the ground would open up and swallow me.

Patch 2.11 for #Cyberpunk2077 and #PhantomLiberty is being rolled out on PC, PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S! It focuses on fixing the most common issues encountered by players, including Finisher animations, and adds a little something for Rayfield enthusiasts!



Patch notes:… pic.twitter.com/7FrxdRxfsx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 31, 2024

It’s not all problems being solved though, as there’s also a nice little new feature CDPR has added to the game’s Rayfield cars that’ll no doubt appeal to fans of Pimp My Ride. It’s called “CrystalCoat” and seemingly allows you to change the colour of cars made by the manufacturer at will. So, there’s more reason if you needed it to splash out for a Caliburn or an Aerondight.

In other recent CD Projekt Red-related news, a modder who added romantic apartment hangouts to the game before CDPR did has said they’re glad to see people enjoying the official version of the feature.