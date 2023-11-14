If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The Game Awards 2023: Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 lead the pack with eight nominations each

Here's the nominees.

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
The Game Awards 2023 nominees have been announced, and voting is open.

Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 have been nominated in multiple categories for The Game Awards 2023, with eight nods each, including Game of the Year.

Other Game of the Year nominees include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Other multiple nominees include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in seven categories, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder with five nominations each.

You can vote for your favorite games, as well as content creator and esports-related categories through the official website.

The annual year-end event will be held on Thursday, December 7, and you can watch it from home on YouTube and Twitch, as well as other major social channels. It kicks off at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET / 12:30am UK.

As is usual, we'll post the stream on the site. That way, you can watch it with us. We'll also bring you all of the news out of the show, along with a look at of the new game trailers and anything else worth posting.

The full list of game nominees can be found below.

The Game Awards 2023 Nominees

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

  • Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
  • Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
  • Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 16
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Humanity
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Best eSports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

