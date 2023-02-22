If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PLEASANT SURPRISE

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode currently in development, will be free DLC

Looking to experience Resident Evil 4 Remake in VR? Look no further.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

The highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake is just under a month away from releasing, and for the VR enthusiasts among us, there’s even more to be excited about; the Resident Evil 4 Remake will have a VR mode.

esident Evil 4 Remake lets you move and shoot, but remains staunchly authentic.

Announced via a tweet on the official Resident Evil Twitter account, the “VR mode of Resident Evil RE:4 has started development,” and “will be distributed as free DLC for the PlayStation 5/ PlayStation VR2.”

This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing the Resident Evil series playable in virtual reality. The original Resident Evil 4 is available to play in VR, and is one of the best VR games out there. With revitalised combat and the even-mightier looking chainsaw men on your tail during the RE4 Remake, this all-new VR experience might overthrow its predecessor when it comes to terrifying experiences.

Let’s not also forget that the latest from the Resident Evil universe, Resident Evil Village. Castle Dimitrescu can be experienced in all its glory on the PSVR2 right now as a free downloadable DLC for owners of the game. However, if you don’t own a PSVR2, both Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are accessible on VR headsets using Praydog’s mods.

Modder, Praydog, has also provided VR mods for Resident Evil 2 and 3. So, if you can’t stand around waiting for the Resident Evil 4 Remake to launch, or are patiently waiting on that shiny PSVR2 being delivered, there’s plenty other Resident Evil experiences in virtual reality to be had.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is due to release on March 24 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. There is no confirmation yet as to when the game's VR mode will arrive.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch