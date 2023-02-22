Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode currently in development, will be free DLC

The highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake is just under a month away from releasing, and for the VR enthusiasts among us, there’s even more to be excited about; the Resident Evil 4 Remake will have a VR mode.

Announced via a tweet on the official Resident Evil Twitter account, the “VR mode of Resident Evil RE:4 has started development,” and “will be distributed as free DLC for the PlayStation 5/ PlayStation VR2.”

『バイオハザード RE:4』のVRモードはPlayStation5/PlayStationVR2向けの無料DLCとして配信される予定です。 https://t.co/Qqci7d49Ao — バイオハザード(カプコン)公式 (@BIO_OFFICIAL) February 22, 2023

This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing the Resident Evil series playable in virtual reality. The original Resident Evil 4 is available to play in VR, and is one of the best VR games out there. With revitalised combat and the even-mightier looking chainsaw men on your tail during the RE4 Remake, this all-new VR experience might overthrow its predecessor when it comes to terrifying experiences.

Let’s not also forget that the latest from the Resident Evil universe, Resident Evil Village. Castle Dimitrescu can be experienced in all its glory on the PSVR2 right now as a free downloadable DLC for owners of the game. However, if you don’t own a PSVR2, both Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are accessible on VR headsets using Praydog’s mods.

Modder, Praydog, has also provided VR mods for Resident Evil 2 and 3. So, if you can’t stand around waiting for the Resident Evil 4 Remake to launch, or are patiently waiting on that shiny PSVR2 being delivered, there’s plenty other Resident Evil experiences in virtual reality to be had.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is due to release on March 24 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. There is no confirmation yet as to when the game's VR mode will arrive.