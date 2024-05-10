From FF to… FF? Final Fantasy 16's Cid is going to be in Marvel’s Fantastic Four

Ralph Ineson has been cast in a major role in the upcoming Fantastic Four film. The British Actor, known for his serious roles in a variety of movies as well as video games in recent years will be putting on the purple crown as Galactus - marking his second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fantastic Four is lined up for a 2025 release date, and so far features a cast of interesting actors, Ineson included. Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Jeseph Quinn and Julia Garner are filling the shoes of a variety of key characters. But Ineson stands out as a particularly gravelling addition to the roster.

Video game fans may be more familar with Ralph Ineson due to his recent ventures in away from the silver screen. Not only did he garner much praise as Lorath from Diablo 4, but he also blew away fans of Final Fantasy 16 as the ever-dependable Cid. It looks to be a real upswing in his career as of late - something those who have heard his recent work knows he well deserves.

It's also a major step up from his previous role as a Ravager pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy that's for sure. If you'd like a taste of more of his acting roles you can check out The Witch (which is excellent and a real breakout role for Ineson), as well as The Creator too. British bias aside, he's genuinely a lad Yorkshire can be proud of. Here's hoping that as Galactus he can win more folks over.

That's not to say Marvel is this hotbed of popularity right now. Only two days ago the company announced its intent to lower its output to a couple of films and series a year. This potentially means the quality will go up as more focus can be given to individual films and series, although whether this will turn around a real sense of superhero fatigue remains to be seen.

