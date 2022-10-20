Resident Evil 4 Remake has made the chainsaw man even more terrifying

When you think of Resident Evil 4, one of the first things to come to mind is probably those chainsaw wielding zombies with burlap potato sacks over their faces. They were pretty scary, especially when you learnt that it only takes one full sweep with that chainsaw to kill Leon Kennedy off.

Alex and I had a chat about the remake, and also what we anticipate could be next for the series.

Recently, I sat down with the Resident Evil 4 Remake. I didn’t get to spend too long with the game, but I did find myself getting up close and personal with the chainsaw man again. Stepping into that Spanish village all over again, watching Los Ganados pledge their lives to Los Illuminados, I knew it was a matter of time before I came face to face with one of the many chainsaw men.

I was right, and in the same way that Leon Kennedy looks even more handsome in this remake, the chainsaw man I met up with is a lot more terrifying.

Just take one look at those eyes. He's terrifying.

What once appeared as a man with a straw bag concealing his face, now looks more like a monster of sorts. He still shares similarities with his counterparts, villagers infected by the mind-controlling parasite that is Las Plagas, donning the standard villager outfit we’d expect. However, pot-bellied chainsaw men are a thing of the past here, and I still can’t forget those beady eyes.

Almost as if straight out of a slasher flick, this potato sack seems fused to the chainsaw man’s face; his eyes peek out red, beady, and in a way, hungry. While fleeing a chainsaw man previously felt like running away from another villager who happened to be stronger from the rest, it now feels like you’re fleeing a damned entity.

And when this chainsaw man gets his hands on you, it’s game over (unless you're well adjusted to using Leon's new kife), but this isn’t a bad thing. Being slaughtered by chainsaw man makes for quite the murder dessert in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and has me excited to see what other enemies (namely the Chainsaw Sisters) will look like further down the line.