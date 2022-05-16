You can now play Resident Evil 7 and Village in fully-immersive VR on PC

The prolific modder who brought both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes to VR has gone to even further lengths to bring the Resident Evil universe to a virtual reality headset near you. This time around, Praydog has updated and added to a handful of already impressive mods to bring Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Village to PCVR, with full 6DOF.

Rather than the flatscreen experience, Praydog has integrated full 6DOF VR support for each game, full VRIK (so you're no longer a pair of floating hands), and motion controller support. Motion controller support is still a work in progress according to the mods Github page, but as it stands, the new controls already work to make the experience even more immersive.

These motion controls now allow players of Resident Evil 7 and Village to use their hands freely in their gameplay. You can go about waving your arms wildly in front of your own face, or anyone elses, to your hearts content. This also amplifies how immersive combat can be, so fleeing from Lycans is going to be all the more chaotic.

While Resident Evil 7 had a VR release, this was exclusive to PlayStation and also lacked a lot of simple features that Praydog has since integrated in his mods for the PC version. So, playing Resident Evil 7 in VR may not be entirely new to you, but I assure you, these mods give the experience an entire new lease of life.

That being said, this is one of our first looks at Steam's Game of the Year winner, Resident Evil Village, in VR, too. While it was saddening to many that Village would not be privy to the PSVR release its predecessor received, Praydog continued doing what he does best and brought us a dedicated VR mod for the title. Yippee!

You can go about trying the mods for yourselves over at Praydog's Github, and if you want to support more of his work with mods, you can support his Patreon too. Be warned, however, as the mods for Resident Evil 7 and Village are far from flawless. They provide a fun, breathtaking experience either way (whether it be due to combat or amazing-looking scenery), but they aren't without their occasional glitches. The mods continue to be a work in progress and feedback can be reported on the Github page!

If you're not a PC player but feel like jumping into some Resident Evil madness, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 will be arriving on next-gen consoles later this year! In the meantime, let us know what Resident Evil experience you want to see in VR next.