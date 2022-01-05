2021 Steam Awards crowns Resident Evil Village Game of the Year

Valve has announced the winners of the 2021 Steam Awards, and Resident Evil Village walked off with Game of the Year.

Other Game of the Year contenders were Valheim, New World, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon 5.

Cyberpunk 2077, a 2020 release, was also included on the voting docket which seems a bit odd since it wasn't released in 2021, but, didn't release until December 2020 so maybe that's why.

Cyberpunk won Outstanding Story-Rich Game, beating out Life is Strange: True Colors, Resident Evil Village, Days Gone, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Winners of various other awards were Cooking Simulator VR, Nioh 2, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Voted on by Steam users, along with Game of the Year, other categories included Labor of Love, Better With Friends, Outstanding Visual Style, and Best Game You Suck At.

You will find the complete list of winners below.