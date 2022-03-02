Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year

Capcom has announced it's bringing Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles later this year.

For PS5 players, all three titles also feature DualSense support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Players who previously purchased Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, or Resident Evil 7 on PS4 or Xbox One are eligible for an upgrade at no additional cost through the PS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option or Xbox Smart Delivery system.

An upgrade patch will also be available for PC users at no additional cost.

Based on the original, Resident Evil 2 has been completely rebuilt from the ground up using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, It offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with more realistic visuals, immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 3 tells the story of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she escapes from Raccoon City and the relentless Nemesis. Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine combines photorealistic visuals and a modernized control scheme with the series’ intense combat and puzzle-solving chronicling the final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse.

In Resident Evil 7, the series switched to first-person view much to the delight for some, and chagrin of others. In the game, you control Ethan Winters as he searches for his missing wife in a derelict plantation occupied by an infected family. You will need to solve puzzles in this outing which emphasizes exploration.

Capcom is currently celebrating 25 years of Resident Evil.