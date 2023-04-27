Horror descends as three Resident Evil games take over GeForce Now

Nvidia has announced three Resident Evil titles are now available on its GeForce Now cloud service.

The games are Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7, part of nine new games expanding the GeForce Now library of over 1,600 titles.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 - Next-gen Launch Trailer

With RTX On and high dynamic range, Ultimate and Priority members will also experience the most realistic lighting and deepest shadows within the game. Here's a tip: turn the lights off for an even more intense experience and plenty of scares. Trust us.

The other games coming to the cloud service include Shadows of Doubt and Afterimage on April 24, Roots of Pacha on April 25, and Bramble: The Mountain King, The Swordsmen X: Survival and Poker Club arrive on April 27.

Have fun.