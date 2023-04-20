Resident Evil 2 and 3 patch adds missing raytracing options back to the games

Capcom has released a patch for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 that returns raytracing to the game.

Earlier this week, the company released an update for the remakes which removed raytracing options without an explanation.

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 next-gen launch trailer.

Turns out, the removal was unintended, and Capcom has now patched raytracing back into the games.

Along with raytracing, the 3D Audio Option was also reported missing by players after the last update rolled out. As of press time, we're not sure whether it too was included in this patch. If not, we expect it will be added back soon.

The most recent game to be released in the remake and reboot department is Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was not only reviewed well, but selling really well too.

VG247's review of the game gave it five stars, with Kelsey writing: "The continuing string of successful Resident Evil Remakes makes me hopeful for the future, too. I’ve made it very clear over time that I am not the biggest fan of Resident Evil 5 or 6, however, this Remake – and seeing all the intricate detail entwined into the remake of this timeless classic without losing its magic – has me more open-minded for what’s coming next."