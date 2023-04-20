If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Resident Evil 2 and 3 patch adds missing raytracing options back to the games

Update your games.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Capcom has released a patch for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 that returns raytracing to the game.

Earlier this week, the company released an update for the remakes which removed raytracing options without an explanation.

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 next-gen launch trailer.

Turns out, the removal was unintended, and Capcom has now patched raytracing back into the games.

Along with raytracing, the 3D Audio Option was also reported missing by players after the last update rolled out. As of press time, we're not sure whether it too was included in this patch. If not, we expect it will be added back soon.

The most recent game to be released in the remake and reboot department is Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was not only reviewed well, but selling really well too.

VG247's review of the game gave it five stars, with Kelsey writing: "The continuing string of successful Resident Evil Remakes makes me hopeful for the future, too. I’ve made it very clear over time that I am not the biggest fan of Resident Evil 5 or 6, however, this Remake – and seeing all the intricate detail entwined into the remake of this timeless classic without losing its magic – has me more open-minded for what’s coming next."

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

