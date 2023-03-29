Resident Evil 4 Remake sells three million units in its first two days

Continuing the ongoing trend of Resident Evil remakes is the remake most of us have all — quite clearly — been waiting for, and that’s the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer here.

A beloved cult classic that sees rookie cop Leon Kennedy become a matured, fully-fledged agent of navigating never-ending chaos, launched just last week. Since then, Capcom has revealed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake managed to sell over three million units in its first two days.

Let’s not also forget that this remake has also set the Resident Evil franchise’s new concurrent user record on Steam. Needless to say, this remake of the 2005 GameCube title has gone down an absolute treat among both critics and fans alike, myself included. Go check out my review!

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is a faithful retelling of the original game’s story, with a hell of a lot more depth added; be it the storytelling, environment, or its key characters. Sure, some of the original’s camp charm has been lost, but the remake’s pacing and story development go a long way in making this particular remake feel more in line with the whole series’ tone.

Ultimately, Resident Evil 4 Remake is an absolute treat, whether you’re a die-hard Resi veteran or a curious newcomer to the series.

Capcom’s statement regarding its sales states, “along with securing high scores on online review sites, the title garnered praise and attention following the release of the ‘Chainsaw Demo', in which players could enjoy the opening of the game.”

This resulted in “worldwide sales of the title surpassing 3 million units in the first two days after the game’s release,” according to Capcom.

Were you one of the many who purchased the game during its release weekend? Be sure to let us know what you think of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and also check out how this Winnie the Pooh horror film might’ve been inspired by it…