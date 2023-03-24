If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Resident Evil 4 Remake sets concurrent franchise record on Steam

It's doing rather well.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out today, and even with most people still at work, it is already doing well on Steam.

According to SteamDB, Resident Evil 4 Remake has 140,240 concurrent users as of press time, and we expect the number to grow over the weekend.

Compared to other Resident Evil games on Steam, the remake has set a new concurrent record compared to the previous holder Resident Evil Village with 106,631 users at its peak.

With its release, Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the top-selling games on Steam in the US at the moment.

A remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4, the game features redesigned visuals compared to the original, promising a tenser atmosphere. It also features New Game Plus mode, new character designs, and backgrounds and offers six control schemes, including one styled after the original game.

New to the remake is the crafting system enabling you to create items and ammunition using collected resources. You can still buy items from the Merchant, who provides new side quests in the remake.

Another change is the ability for Leon to move and use weapons at the same time, use roundhouse kicks, and the new parrying mechanic to block and counter attacks with a knife.

Capcom has also minimized Quick Time Events, and Leon can carry multiple knives to compensate for weapon durability.

Originally released for GameCube in 2005, development of the remake began in 2018 and was officially revealed in June during a State of Play presentation.

Reviews for the remake have been positive all around, an in VG247's Resident Evil 4 review, Kelsey gave it a perfect score stating the remake is "refined in every way" and that it will "pleasantly surprise even the most nostalgia-addled of players."

