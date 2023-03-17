If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Resident Evil 4 Remake review round-up - all the scores for Capcom’s latest remake

Does the Resident Evil 4 Remake live up to the original’s legacy?

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom’s latest endeavour with the classic survival horror series, has arrived. While keen Resi fans have another week to wait before they’re shipped off to Spain in search of the US President’s daughter, the wait for review scores is over.

It comes as little to no surprise that it’s looking pretty good for Resident Evil 4 Remake so far. The original game launched on the GameCube back in 2005, and left behind it a legacy that felt rather hard to beat. Alas, as I delved into in my own 5/5 review of Resi 4, it appears that Capcom have - for the most part - nailed it.

What did the majority think of this faithful retelling of Leon and Ashley’s story, though? Here’s what other critics have to say about Resident Evil 4 Remake!

Resident Evil 4 Remake review round-up

Resident Evil 4 Remake releases on March 24 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Will you be picking up the remake and giving it a go? If so, what are you most hopeful to see?

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

