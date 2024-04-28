Alien is making a comeback this year, as alongside the upcoming Romulus, a VR game is on the way now too

It seems like 2024 is going to be a good year for Alien fans, as alongside the upcoming pre-sequel Romulus, a VR game is on the way.

You would think that the world of Alien plus virtual reality would be a match made in heaven (or hell, I guess), but it turns out there hasn't been such a game just yet. Earlier this week, VR developer Survios announced Alien: Rogue Incursion, the first VR game that's set in the world of the classic horror film series. "Alien: Rogue Incursion fully immerses players in a harrowing VR journey deep into the Alien universe with an all-new storyline of an ultimate mission that tests their courage, wits, and skill to survive the terrors of the 'Perfect Organism,'" reads an official description of the game.

The single-player title will apparently be available on PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and the Meta Quest 3, set to release this holiday season. Specific story details haven't been revealed just yet, so who knows if it ties into the film in any direct way, or if it will just be its own isolated adventure.

"Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises," reads a statement Survios' chief product officer TQ Jefferson. "This fully original story embraces all our favourite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can't wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season."

That's about it for details on the horror VR game, but you can head to its official website to sign-up for more updates. And to help get you excited, you could always check out the first trailer for the upcoming Alien: Romulus too.