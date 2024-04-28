Bloober Team is feeling "very confident" in its Silent Hill 2 remake, as it confirms it's working on a new, original IP

Bloober Team has recently expressed that it is "very confident" in its Silent Hill 2 remake, and it also appears to be working on a new IP too.

The Medium and Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team recently held its annual report, and according to the document (as translated by @pl_evil, thanks Eurogamer), the team is feeling "very confident about the final result." It also acknowledged that the success of Silent Hill 2 remake will be "the most important test" the developer has come up against so far. "We do not hide it internally or externally - this is the most important test of our actions," Bloober reportedly said. "We are not only excited, but at the same time very confident about the final result."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Eurogamer also noted that via Google Translate, Bloober shared that in 2023, just under half of its production forces were working on Silent Hill 2. It's also apparently working hard to provide the best possible emotions to original fans of the game, as well as potential new ones. Weirdly, they also said it is the first game where environmental storytelling is going in the background for them, with action coming into the foreground. An odd choice, given how important environmental storytelling is to Silent Hill as a whole, but particularly Silent Hill 2, so that particular line, if accurate, doesn't fill me with a lot of confidence.

As part of the same report, it was also announced that Bloober is working on another game, Projekt C, a new IP it's working on with the Take-Two Interactive owned publisher Private Division. There weren't really any details confirmed about the game, other than the fact it is supposedly releasing in 2025, but with how often games are delayed these days, I'll believe it when I see it. Besides, we need the Silent Hill 2 remake to come out first, which is surely due sometime this year, right?