Love those mid-range Square Enix titles? You might want to prepare to say goodbye to them as the Final Fantasy dev shifts from "quantity to quality"

The days of Square Enix making loads of medium-budget games might be over, as it outlines its new medium-term business plan.

Square Enix might not be a developer that always hits it out of the park, but you can't say that it doesn't have a pretty broad portfolio. Only problem is, even with its tentpoles like Final Fantasy, its games never quite seem to meet its expectations. Just last month it was reported that the developer had to take a $140 million loss as it cancelled several games. Now, Square Enix has shared its new medium-term business plan for the fiscal years 2025-2027, and it sounds like some big changes are being planned. For one, as odd a plan as it might sound given it does release games on various platforms, Square Enix will be moving to a multiplatform strategy.

"For HD titles, the Group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs," writes Square Enix. "Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles." Essentially, it sounds like it wants to be able to bring more of its titles to various platforms, where currently certain games might only release on the Switch or PS5. It went on to mention mobile titles, writing, "it will also devise a platform strategy for SD titles that includes not only iOS and Android, but also the possibility of PC launches."

The biggest change appears to be its plans to "shift from quantity to quality." Square Enix explains that it will "strive for a regular launch cadence, focusing its development efforts and investments on titles with substantial potential to be loved by customers for years." This doesn't mean that the mid-range titles will be completely gone, Square Enix does also note it will release "mid-class titles based on strategies for individual lineups," but that these will prioritise profitability, so don't necessarily expect the same kinds of games. It also intends to "be bold in attempting to create new IP," as well as tapping into some of its older IP.

We might not see these changes for a while, as this plan was only just laid out, but in the next few years we might be seeing quite a different Square Enix. Now the only question is, where the hell is Kingdom Hearts 4?