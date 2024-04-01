We may be getting a Silent Hill 2 remake release date soon

The next chapter in the saga of the Silent Hill 2 remake may be upon us. We’ve known for a while now that the remake of the horror classic would arrive in 2024, but we may soon get a more concrete date.

This is thanks to, as it’s often the case, a games rating board spilling some beans. This isn’t a leak, however; rather a proper listing.

The Entertainment Software Association’s rating board, ESRB, has officially awarded the Silent Hill 2 remake a Mature (M) rating. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, the game’s M rating is very much justified given the product description.

Graphic content includes “realistic gunfire”, “cries of pain”, “blood splatter”, “characters impaled”, as well as sexual material like “posters of women in revealing outfits”, “dialogue alluding to sexuality” and so on.

The original Silent Hill 2, of course, also has a Mature ESRB rating. Indeed, no game in the horror franchise has been rated anything lower than Mature by the ESRB.

When the ESRB rates a title, it means the game is content complete. That usually also indicates the developer is putting the final touches on the game ahead of release. This all suggests some sort of release date news is upon us.

The closest major industry event is, of course, June’s Summer Game Fest, but publisher Konami may very well host a dedicated event to show off the game one more time and announce a release date. Indeed, release date news could just as easily arrive in a trailer.

Konami and developer Bloober Team, however, may be wary of releasing another trailer after the overwhelmingly negative response the State of Play combat trailer from January received. It caused enough of a stir that Bloober Team blamed the whole ordeal on Konami, claiming that it didn’t accurately represent the remake, adding that Konami is the one responsible for the game’s marketing.

Whatever the case may be, the trailer certainly didn’t help assuage the Silent Hill community’s many concerns, especially given the so-so reputation Bloober Team has amongst horror fans. Obviously, we should reserve judgement until we play the final product.

Silent Hill 2 remake is in development for PC and PS5.