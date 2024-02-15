Bloober Team pins the blame on Konami for that bad Silent Hill 2 remake combat trailer, which can only be good for their relationship

So, it turns out that you weren't the only one that wasn't a fan of the most recent Silent Hill 2 remake trailer, as the CEO of Bloober Team doesn't seem to have been either.

Right off the bat, the words "Silent Hill 2 combat trailer" don't exactly inspire confidence - and when you pair that up with a trailer that presents something closer to the more action-leaning stylings of Resident Evil, that confidence dwindles even further. I'm not exactly someone who thinks Silent Hill 2 needs a remake anyway, and I wasn't alone in the negative reaction to the combat trailer (just take a look at the comments on it). As it turns out, Bloober Team's CEO Piotr Babieno didn't think too much of it either, as in a recent interview with Inwestorzy.tv (and transcribed by Eurogamer Poland), he noted how Bloober isn't "responsible for the marketing side."

As translated by VGC, Babieno reportedly jokingly said "I wrote those negative comments myself," going on to say, "In all seriousness, we are not responsible for the marketing side." Speaking about Konami, he said that that is "entirely the responsibility of our partner. Certainly this trailer does not reflect the spirit of the game. It is not the spirit of either what it used to be or what we are creating now. We are trying to fully reflect this romantic vision about the game, which debuted 22 years ago. We think that when players see the real gameplay, the real game, they will judge it in a completely different way."

It certainly is a choice to so publicly distance yourself from a bad trailer and to blame your publisher for it, so I can only assume that Konami and Bloober have a really great working relationship (just want to be clear that I am in fact being sarcastic here). No matter whose fault it is, and whether the gameplay will be bad or not, none of it matters until the game is in people's hands - which we still don't know when that will be, as it doesn't have a release date just yet. It does appear to be releasing some time in 2024, but for now you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled.