PS5 video seems to confirm 2024 release for Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 remakes

It looks like Konami is set to release its Metal Gear Solid 3 and Silent Hill 2 remakes this year.

That’s according to a video released today by Sony outlining upcoming games set to release on PS5 in 2024.

Upcoming games for PS5 in 2024.

Konami has yet to provide release windows for either game, but thanks to Sony, we know to expect these titles sometime this year. Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that things can change, so don’t get too excited until a confirmed date is provided.

Announced in 2022, Silent Hill 2 Remake is in development for PC and PS5 with Bloober Team, a studio keen on developing horror games, in collaboration with Masahiro Ito, the creature designer for Silent Hill 1-3 and art director on the second and third entries.

Akira Yamaoka, the composer behind the soundtracks for the first three games and others in the series, is also involved.

Originally released in 2001, the psychological survival horror game centers on James Sunderland, a widower who journeys to the town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his dead wife. After arriving, by the lake he finds a woman named Maria eerily similar to her.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It is the fifth Metal Gear game written and directed by Hideo Kojima and a prequel to the entire Metal Gear series.

Set 31 years before the events of the original Metal Gear in 1964, the FOX operative, codenamed Naked Snake, is attempting to rescue a Russian rocket scientist. He is also tasked with sabotaging an experimental superweapon and assassinating his former boss, who defected. As with previous releases, the gameplay is focused on infiltration and stealth as you meander through the game's jungle setting.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is currently under development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.