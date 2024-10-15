Forget Thomas the Tank Engine, here's a Silent Hill 2 Remake mod that'll have you running from stupid sexy Pyramid Head's surprisingly well-sculpted bum

Renowned philosopher Sir Mixalot once reasoned that it's difficult to illicit desire in the event that you don't have buns, hun. It seems that a new mod for the Silent Hill 2 remake has taken that sentiment to heart and applied it to the game's most beguiling character.

Yep, you can now be stalked and chased by stupid sexy Pyramid head, thanks to modder loxoss' decision to make the monster that won't stop popping up to say hello to James Sunderland leave his clothes at home. Well, aside from, you know, the giant triangular thing that adorns his bonce, because clearly that stays on all the time, which I assume must be a pain in the shower.

Their mod 'Nude Pyramid Head', is very much one of the things in life that does what it says on the tin, hence the fact I'd advise against clicking on that link if you're at work, or have a small child/cat nearby you could potentially traumatise.

Here's the thing. Since I clapped eyes on this mod when checking the Nexus this morning (for work, I swear), it's not the fact it gives Pyramid Head a suprisingly sensibly-proportioned wang (I'm no expert, but I'd say loxoss has done a good job of keeping PH's johnson in the goldliocks zone of manhoods, I assume for the sake of immersion), that I can't stop giggling about. It's the bum.

I, a professional journalist, am slightly scared to report that nude Pyramid Head - no doubt in line with his portrayal on certain sections of the internet that I know exist, but certainly don't frequent - has cake. As Mixalot might say, this baby has chalkily-coloured back. Maybe it's just because that texture means his entire body looks like it's been chiseled from marble.

Anyway, to make sure I'm not getting too far into the smut, it seems mods like this are loxoss' specialty, with them also having made other works that see the likes of SH2's Sunderland, Leon from the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Street Fighter 6's Luke opt to wander around as if they've been chucked into some action just after finishing up a side hustle posing for art students.

If you're after a Pyramid Head mod that's bound to illicit the same feelings in you as the nude one will, it only took about five minutes following the Silent Hill 2 remake's release last week for the monster to be swapped for Thomas the Tank Engine, because modding.

How deep a cleanse are you going to be giving your internet history after reading this article? Let us know below, and take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough if you're in need of help finishing the game before you install any explicit mods.