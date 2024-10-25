This one setting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is messing up aiming, and players are rushing to change it

As players are rushing into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, some of the more skilled players are figuring out the ins and outs of the game's omni-movement and gameplay settings. Through this day-one experimentation, they've discovered that a single setting is having a substantial impact on your aim. Yes, your aim too!

Posted on Twitter by user Lightsfire, he explains that the tactical aim assist setting is causing substantial delays to player's aim-down-sight speed (shortened to ADS) when left on its default setting. However, by switching this to On rather than enabled, your ADS speed out of sprint is actually faster.

In addition, by heading to your advanced movement settings, you can change tactical sprint so that it starts upon tapping sprint, rather than holding it down. This too could go a long way in improving your gunplay.

A smaller change for certain, but one with real impact, especially for those of you out there able to move quickly and get the most out of the game's new omnit-movement. Call of Duty, like all FPS games with a strong competitive community, has a diehard playerbase that are incredibly interested in getting any and all advantage in multiplayer matches. Or rather, they're keen to reduce barriers to their own skill expression.

It's been an interesting day one for Black Ops 6, with players discovering all manner of interesting quirks to the game. Speaking of the game's settings, the upscalling doesn't seem to be especially worth it right now. Meanwhile, other players discovered a lovely little feature from Call of Duty: Cold War has made a return, as one map contains a diving board you can actually bounce off. Nice.

If you're managed to get some time with Black Ops 6, what do you think of the game so far? Let us know your first impressions down below.