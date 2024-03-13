If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase set for June 7 - expect two hours filled with announcements, first looks, trailers, and more

Fourth year running.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on
1 comment

Mark your calendars for June 7 because that’s the date scheduled for the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase.

The Geoff Keighley-hosted event will be broadcast live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, with in-person tickets to the show purchasable through Ticketmaster starting May 7.

You can expect two hours of announcements, special guests, trailers, updates and more, with the big draw being the “first look” at some of the most anticipated games.

Participants and more information regarding the showcase will be announced at a later date.

After the show concludes, the Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition takes over.

The following day, Summer Game Fest Play Days kicks off. It’s an invite-only influencer and media and influencer event that runs June 8-10, so expect to see some hands-on reporting after the fact.

Outside of the showcase, we expect various developer and publisher-specific showcases to fill out the rest of Summer Game Fest 2024, which has been the case since the event started in 2020, thanks to COVID.

Comments