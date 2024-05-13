Microsoft is eager to move the conversation along as a report hints at a new Doom – but will it be Xbox exclusive?

It's looking like Microsoft is gearing up for a new Doom reveal, as a new report touches on the potential sequel following the closure of two beloved studios.

Last week, Microsoft made the quickly unpopular decision to shut down both Redfall and Prey developer Arkane Austin, as well as The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks. Weirdly enough, this announcement actually led to both Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within being positively review bombed on Steam, as sure a sign as any that people really love these games. A report from The Verge gave a pretty comprehensive overview of everything going on at Microsoft and Xbox at the moment, going into some of the conversations happening behind the scenes. For one, there's apparently been lengthy discussions as to whether Call of Duty should be put on Game Pass or not, or whether this might undermine the game's revenue.

There's also been talks of raising the price of Game Pass Ultimate again, but currently nothing is set in stone for either point. The Verge also looked at what lies ahead for Xbox, like the upcoming Hellblade 2, as well as Starfield DLC, Avowed, and that Indiana Jones game. Notably, though, also hinted in the report is the arrival of another title in a beloved franchise - Doom. We've heard before about a potential new Doom game titled Year Zero, but it hasn't been officially revealed just yet. It's sounding like Microsoft is betting on some big new announcements to move away from all the negative PR it's been getting recently, however, there's still a big question around that possible new Doom game: will it come to PS5?

We know that the new Call of Duty definitely will be, Sony ensured as such, and titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves have also made their way to the rival platform now. Doom 2016 and its sequel Doom Eternal both released on PlayStation, so it would make sense, but it isn't particularly clear what Xbox's strategy is when it comes to multiplatform releases right now. There have also been reports that titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be coming to PS5, but that's yet to be confirmed too. Right now, Xbox's future is looking a bit muddy, and it's going to have to start doing a better job with its comms if it wants people to have confidence in it as a platform.