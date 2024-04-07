Gears of War 6 looks set for a summer reveal says a new report, alongside this year's Call of Duty

It's been five years since the last main Gears of War entry, but it's sounding like Microsoft is gearing (sorry) up for a sequel reveal this summer.

According to a recent report from The Verge, for Xbox's summer showcase, one of the big titles on the docket set to be revealed is Gears of War 6. In terms of numbered entries, the last title in the series was Gears 5, released back in 2019, so it's been quite a while since Xbox has had one of its tentpole entries, and outside of the spinoff Gears Tactics, there hasn't been a Gear title released on the Xbox Series X/S yet. The Verge says that this showcase is expected to take place Sunday, June 9, and a new Gear isn't the only thing set to be shown off. Apparently titles like Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are set to get release dates too, and this year's Call of Duty is also planned for a reveal.

The Verge's report followed an earlier one from Windows Central, which shared that Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry is leaving Microsoft after 26 years at the company. This apparently led to a bit of a shake-up of certain teams within Xbox, part of a wider set of changes including releasing previously Xbox-exclusive games like Sea of Thieves and Pentiment on rival consoles like PS5 and Switch. Sea of Thieves is set to launch on PlayStation at the end of this month, April 30, and according to sources that spoke to The Verge, the pirate game's performance will be an important test to see if Microsoft will bring other games to PS5 or Switch.

It sounds like Xbox has plenty of big changes planned for its ecosystem coming up, as in a recent interview between Phil Spencer and Polygon, the Xbox head expressed interest in bringing PC storefronts to the console, which certainly would be quite the big change. Whether that does happen or not remains to be seen, but we'll likely have a bigger picture of Xbox's future this June.