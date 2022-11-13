If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Suit Up

Dave Bautista wants us all to know he would really like to be in the Gears of War movie

"I can't make this any easier."
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Dave Bautista has put his hat in the ring to be cast in the Gears of War movie by reminding everyone he was literally in one of the games.

It was definitely one of the weirder pieces of promotional material for Gears of War 5, but for a period of time you could get a skin that was quite literally just Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista, nothing fancier than that. Well, just this week Netflix announced a film adaptation and animated series are on the way. And Bautista wants in, as shown by a recent tweet of his.

Watch on YouTube

"I can't make this any easier," tweeted Bautista alongside a video of him in a Gears costume, a video that was originally used as promotional material for his appearance in Gears 5. He of course tagged the relevant parties, Netflix and the official Gears Twitter, and unsurprisingly the tweet has received quite a lot of support for his sort of audition for Marcus Fenix.

If Bautista is cast, it isn't an unheard of thing for actors to try and garner support from social media to make their case, like with Simu Liu essentially doing the same thing with Shang Chi. The big advantage of Bautista's being that again, he's in one of the games. He also has the support of Cliff Bleszinski, designer of the first three games, which is something I guess!

It does seem to be quite early days for the Gears projects at Netflix, as no names have been attached as of yet. The announcement is mostly just that, so we'll have to wait and see what comes for pretty much every aspect of the production. A Gears of War movie has actually been a long time coming, with one iteration being in development hell over a decade ago.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Dave Bautista wants us all to know he would really like to be in the Gears of War movie

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch