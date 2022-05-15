Gears of War could be getting a Master Chief Collection-style collection

It looks like Gears of War might be going the way of the Master Chief Collection, according to a new report.

Important to note right off the bat this is just a rumour, but according to journalist and podcaster Nick Baker, speaking on the XboxEra podcast, Gears of War might be getting a collection similar in style to the Master Chief Collection (thanks, VGC).

"A while back I said there is another Microsoft franchise that’s getting the Master Chief Collection-type treatment, I am of the belief that that is coming this year," said Baker. Following up with this, he added "everyone has guessed it," encouraging his co-hosts to come out and say it's Gears. "If you go from November 2021 to November 2022 and you look at Microsoft’s big game output, it could wind up being Halo, Gears, Forza," Baker also noted.

Last month, Gears developer The Coalition announced that it would be removing the Map Builder feature from the most recent entry in the franchise, Gears 5. The reason behind this being that the studio can "focus on future projects."

When we last heard from The Coalition, the studio announced it would be moving to Unreal Engine 5 to work on 'multiple new projects' all related to the Gears series. Though The Coalition did also note that this means we probably won't hear anything about the next game for a while, as the switch to the new engine is meant to be a big project.

Considering this, a collection rounding up the previous Gears games would make a lot of sense, as it would keep Gears on everyone's brains, and fill in that gap in time until the next game. Gears 5 is already three years old by this point (and was really good too), so something to fill that void seems like a smart move.