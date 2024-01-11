Roughly one month before its premiere, a new trailer for season 2 of the Halo TV series on Paramount+ has arrived, and it's full of action and grit.

You can watch the full trailer here, but we can tell you in advance it's looking much more compelling than season 1 by a wide margin. Mind you, marketing can be deceptive, but after the so-so reception of the first volume of episodes in 2022, it looks like things have moved in the right direction with new showrunner David Wiener (Fear the Walking Dead, Brave New World).

The official plot descriptions coming from Paramount aren't exactly useful, but the previews have shown that season 2 will largely focus on the Fall of Reach, though you can expect deviations from the established canon even if the overall vibes seem closer to the video games' now. After all, a handful of plot threads from season 1 should be fleshed out and/or wrapped up instead of simply dropped. Right now, it appears that the show won't reach the titular location until season 3... should it get renewed. That is a bit of a gamble, but we're happy to spend a whole season in Reach unless the entire thing is irredeemable shite.

The gloomy second season is once again led by Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief), Natasha McElhone (Dr. Halsey), Natasha Culzac (Riz-028), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), and Danny Sapani (Captain Keyes), among others.

As for Halo Infinite, we can safely say it's in a pretty healthy state two years after its original release. After the many shakeups at Halo developer 343 Industries and the game's shifting content plans, the future of the franchise is unclear, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer as well as other major figures have repeatedly reaffirmed their commitment to making Microsoft's most famous gaming IP shine brighter.