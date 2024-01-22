If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HELMET STAYS OFF

Didn’t like helmet-less Master Chief in Halo? “You don’t like our show” says Pablo Schreiber

That's one way of putting it.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on
3 comments

Pablo Schreiber, the actor who portrays the live action version of Master Chief in the Halo series, has some choice words for those that don't like the helmet-less Spartan.

Earlier this month, we got the first full trailer for Halo season 2, and while it's certainly looking pretty atmospheric so far, but it has been subject to some criticisms - one of the top posts on the Halo subreddit honed in on the fact that a lot of the trailer featured the Chief without his helmet, putting the strong-jawed Schreiber on full display. He's a handsome man, so I get it, but obviously one of the things Halo fans love most about Master Chief is his iconic green suit. The removal of the helmet was a point of criticism for the first season too, but in Schrieber's opinion, if you don't like that fact, you don't like the show at all.

Speaking to SFX magazine (via GamesRadar), Schreiber said that "People who don’t feel the helmet was necessary to come off, they’re at such an early conception of what the show could be. In order to examine the discrepancy between these two versions of the character [Chief and John-117], you can’t tell that story without taking the helmet off. If you don’t agree with the helmet coming off in the show, you don’t like our show. So, there’s no point discussing it."

It's a fair point to make - film and TV does have the benefit of being able to capture facial performances much better than games can, even if motion capture tech is very impressive these days, so with the right actor you can of course get some good range of emotions! But hey, maybe people just don't like Schreiber's acting, which is a whole other argument to be made. Either way, Halo season 2 looks to actually feature the titular ring itself, and is set to arrive on February 8 on Paramount Plus.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Halo

Xbox

Awaiting cover image

Halo

TV show

See 1 more

Halo Infinite

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
343 Industries Action Adventure Bungie Microsoft PC Pop Culture Shooter Xbox Xbox Game Studios Xbox One
See 1 more Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Oisin is a non-binary writer based in the UK with bylines in Polygon, Fanbyte, Uppercut, Rock Paper Shotgun, GameSpot, and many more besides.

Comments