It makes me uncomfortable to look at, but Halo Infinite is adding in a third person mode

Three years on and a few bumps in the road later, Halo Infinite is looking to mix things up with… uh, a third person mode!

Everyone has their preference over first and third-person shooters (when's someone gonna make a second-person shooter?), but no one can deny that the defining way to experience Halo is in first-person. It's never been possible to do so otherwise, sans mods anyway, but it just doesn't look like Halo unless you're staring down the barrel of its excellently designed sci-fi weapons. Anyway, 343 Industries has just announced this week that the game's getting a third-person mode! Yes, really, I'm not pulling your leg here, look there's even a short trailer you can watch below that proves it's real from the official Halo Twitter account.

Experience a new way to play!



Look, I'm uncomfortable too, but I can only assume that someone somewhere wanted this so 343 Industries is giving it to us (let's just ignore that it's entirely possible an executive said they wanted a third-person mode in the game because they want to do a better job at selling skins like Fortnite does). The footage does come with a note saying that it's a work in progress, but for the most part it looks entirely functional, and it looks like you can switch out of third and first-person depending on the weapon, so that's pretty convenient.

The reactions in the replies seem to be pretty mixed, with some expressing excitement, others expressing frustration - and uh, Walmart Canada Gaming chiming in because that's what brands just have to do these days, I guess.

Halo Infinite doesn't exactly seem to be a huge priority at Microsoft at the minute, considering it didn't even show up at the company's summer showcase this year, and with the Paramount+ TV show being cancelled back in July, it just generally doesn't seem like a good time to be a Halo fan at the moment.