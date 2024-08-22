Starfield's moon buggy can do sick jumps, but it can't outrun the inevitable - modders swapping it for Halo's Warthog, a Star Wars speeder, and, er, a van

Starfield finally got its first land vehicle this week, via a free update Bethesda revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live alongside the Shattered Space DLC’s release date. While it almost definitely won’t convert you if you weren’t already interested in playing more of the game, it is at least spawning an inevitable array of interesting vehicle mods.

As soon as that teaser for the Rev-8 buggy dropped and we all saw it doing some skids to the kind of tune all ‘cor, would you look at this cool thing’ car montages opt for, this was always going to be the case, but the speed’s still remarkable.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Since the buggy update dropped on August 20 and everyone got to work running over half the population of New Atlantis in the kind of hit-and-run spree usually reserved for Trevor Phillips or Homer Simpson, a fairly bustling vehicle mod scene has fired up over on Starfield’s Nexus page.

A lot of the works currently listed are model swaps for the default buggy or new additions to the ship technician's garage, allowing you to adopt the likes of a classic Jeep, Saints Row: The Third’s STAG N-Forcer, and, of course, one of Halo’s Warthogs as your whip of choice. Oh and there's also a classic NASA lunar rover.

One of my favourites so far is the classic Star Wars landspeeder from A New Hope - even if you’ll seemingly have to grab some other mods if you want C-3PO chilling in the back and Chewie riding shotgun.

Then, there’s the van. The entirely non-dodgy one with Crimson Fleet logos plastered across the sides and big chunky tyres so you can leg it across desert planets and dusty moons with your inventory of definitely not stolen stuff.

Naturally, a couple of modders have also just had a go at souping up the regular Rev-8, with one work adding a tuned version dubbed the “Rev-9”, which boasts “increased torque, speed, and the ability to generate additional boost capacity instantly”, to the technician.

Finally, modder Shadedness has even put out a tuning mod which works with any vehicle - even modded ones - and currently allows you to modify the damage inflicted by your vehicle’s weapon and enable it to store either 250KG or 500KG of cargo. “This will likely need some further features and tuning based on feedback - vehicles are a brand new feature and likely to evolve,” the modder wrote.

Has the buggy's addition to Starfield persuaded you to give it another go ahead of Shattered Space's arrival? Let us know below!