Gears 5 joins GeForce Now as first Xbox title, Deathloop and other Xbox games to follow

As you know, Microsoft and Nvidia are collaborating to bring Xbox titles to the card maker's GeForce Now game streaming service, and the first title as part of the 10-year deal arrives today.

The first of these titles is Gears 5, and it is available to stream across multiple devices using the GeForce Now servers.

Re-experience the Gears 5 campaign with Dave Batista cast as Marcus Fenix in your squad.

You can stream Xbox PC titles purchased through Steam on PCs, macOS devices, Chromebooks, smartphones, and other devices.

More Xbox PC titles from Steam will follow shortly, starting with Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment next Thursday, May 25. Support for Microsoft Store will also become available in the coming months.

Two other games have arrived on the service this week. They are Tin Hearts and The Outlast Trials. Give them a try.

If you are a GeForce Now Priority member, you can play over 1,600 supported titles at 1080p/60fps or go Ultimate to play in up to 4K/120fps or up to 240fps for ultra-low latency.

If you are not a Priority member, you can get 40% off a six-month membership now through May 21.