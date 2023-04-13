PlayStation Plus Premium line-up for April is almost entirely Microsoft games
There's a lot of Doom.
The PlayStation Plus Premium lineup for April has been revealed, and with it comes some amazing titles to dive into.
The Essential line-up for April was revealed two weeks ago, detailing that Sackboy: A Big Adenture, Tails of Iron, and Meet Your Maker would be coming to the first tier of the service.
As for those with Extra and Premium, you can expect a lot more bang for your buck. It also just so happens that Xbox Game Pass subscribers might be familiar with a few of these titles, as most of them are Microsoft-licensed.
Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in April
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Doom Eternal
- Riders Republic
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Slay the Spire
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Paradise Killer
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Classics coming to PS Plus Premium in April
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 64
- Doom 3
- Dishonored (Definitive Edition)
Leaving PS Plus in April
While Sony has added some stellar titles to its lineup for PS Plus, a few other games will sadly be leaving on May 15.
- Marvel’s Spider Man
- Resident Evil
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
The highlight here is for fans of fast-paced and thrilling shooters, some of the best shooters out there, even; there’s plenty of Doom to sink your teeth into, and Wolfenstein, if you wish to jump into the story of B.J. Blazkowicz as he tries to thwart Nazi’s.
For a more relaxing, charming experience, there’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. And finally, if you really enjoy angling for fish, Bassmaster Fishing has you covered as you make attempts to become the Bassmaster Classic Champion.
All games listed above will be available via the service on Tuesday, April 18. Will you be sampling any of the games on offer as a part of PS Plus this month?