PlayStation Plus Premium line-up for April is almost entirely Microsoft games

The PlayStation Plus Premium lineup for April has been revealed, and with it comes some amazing titles to dive into.

Catch the trailer for Knea: Bridge of Spirits' anniversary update here.

The Essential line-up for April was revealed two weeks ago, detailing that Sackboy: A Big Adenture, Tails of Iron, and Meet Your Maker would be coming to the first tier of the service.

As for those with Extra and Premium, you can expect a lot more bang for your buck. It also just so happens that Xbox Game Pass subscribers might be familiar with a few of these titles, as most of them are Microsoft-licensed.

Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in April

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Doom Eternal

Riders Republic

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Slay the Spire

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Bassmaster Fishing

Paradise Killer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Classics coming to PS Plus Premium in April

Doom

Doom II

Doom 64

Doom 3

Dishonored (Definitive Edition)

Leaving PS Plus in April

While Sony has added some stellar titles to its lineup for PS Plus, a few other games will sadly be leaving on May 15.

Marvel’s Spider Man

Resident Evil

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

The highlight here is for fans of fast-paced and thrilling shooters, some of the best shooters out there, even; there’s plenty of Doom to sink your teeth into, and Wolfenstein, if you wish to jump into the story of B.J. Blazkowicz as he tries to thwart Nazi’s.

For a more relaxing, charming experience, there’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. And finally, if you really enjoy angling for fish, Bassmaster Fishing has you covered as you make attempts to become the Bassmaster Classic Champion.

All games listed above will be available via the service on Tuesday, April 18. Will you be sampling any of the games on offer as a part of PS Plus this month?