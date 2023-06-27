Apple Arcade is adding Stardew Valley and more must-play games this July

Apple Arcade grants you access to dozens upon dozens of games for a monthly fee, without having to pay for them individually. I tried it out a while back, and keep revisiting the service from time to time to give new games a go; it’s a nice way of discovering distinct, fresh games from the comfort of literally anywhere, and has plenty of charming, casual titles to sink your teeth into.

The service continually keeps on giving too, hence regularly revisiting it. One month, Apple may add a few titles that I couldn’t care less about. During another month, Apple will stuff the Apple Arcade stocking with indie gems that I have been eyeing up since forever.

This month, June, is one of the latter months for Apple Arcade, seeing multiple indie gems being added to the service. The service will be opening its digital doors to Slay the Spire, Stardew Valley, and a remaster of Ridiculous Fishing, all of which are fantastic games. There’ll also be the likes of LEGO Duplo World and Hello Kitty Island Adventure added to the service on July 7 and July 14 respectively, if you have any iPad-loving children around who’d be into that.

First things first, Stardew Valley is perhaps the best farming-sim out there. It’s a great co-op game, and honestly, is endlessly cosy. If you fancy grinding it out on the farm, befriending a wonderful town full of colorful characters, and discovering various secrets throughout, Stardew Valley has you covered.

It’s also worth mentioning that if you’re a little tech-savvy, you can import any PC save files from Stardew Valley over to mobile and vice versa. I’ve been doing this for a while, as I often switch between wanting to sit at my PC or in my lounge. It’s a small faff, but worthwhile if your gaming stints look similar to mine!

If Stardew Valley isn’t your jam, Slay the Spire could be. Dom hailed Slay the Spire as one of the best games to arrive on PS Plus last year, and now, it’s one of the best games to come to Apple Arcade. This roguelike incorporates deck-building to crawl through dungeons; craft your unique deck, slay monsters galore, and keep collecting cards!

Last, but not least, when it comes to the highlights of July on Apple Arcade, is Ridiculous Fishing EX. This is an all-new 3D remaster of Ridiculous Fishing from 2013, and it looks to be just as wacky. The premise is in the name with this game; you’ll be playing as fisherman, Billy, who seeks redemption from his past.

For whatever reason, this leads Billy to fishing using unusual appliances, such as toasters and chainsaws. On top of that, the remaster will feature a competitive mode, so you can compete to be the most ridiculous fisherman that there is.

Slay the Spire joins Apple Arcade’s roster of games on July 7, with Ridiculous Fishing EX following on July 14, and Stardew Valley on July 21. I already caved and purchased Stardew Valley on most platforms a while back, but I’ll definitely be giving Slay the Spire a go at long last. It’s been a few weeks since I’ve picked up a new game, and I’m looking forward to doing some deck-building!

Do any of the new games coming to Apple Arcade take your fancy? Let us know. If you're already eyeing up the subscription service, which is £4.99/$4.99 a month, here's what we think some of the best games on Apple Arcade are.