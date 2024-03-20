The long-awaited Stardew Valley 1.6 update was released yesterday, and tons of players were excited to jump into the game and experience the new content.

On Steam, the update’s release helped Stardew Valley reach 147,612 concurrent players, a 139.3% uptick from the game’s previous all-time high of 94,879 in January 2021. If you include players who purchased the game through GOG, that figure will be even higher.

Stardew Valley 1.5 OST Stardew Valley has a great soundtrack - here's a sampling of it.

Alongside news of the player count, comes word that FlashShifter, creator of the popular mod Stardew Valley Expanded, helped develop the 1.6 update with the game’s creator Eric “ConceredApe” Barone. FlashShifter announced the news on X, while also confirming a patch making Stardew Valley Expanded fully compatible with the update was released and comes with some new additions.

And in even more Stardew Valley news, ConcernedApe has released the first post-launch patch to fix a few bugs that weren't caught before the update’s release. Notes for patch 1.6.1 are below.

Patch 1.6.1

Fixed botched German egg quest text (for new players going forward)

Prevent the animal page from crashing when clicking on the scroll bar when there is a low number of animals

Fix Junimo harvester in save crash

Fix Meadowlands farm quest persisting if the farm icon was selected, but then another farm was started

Fixed the telephone Robin house upgrade question being malformed

Improved cases where the quest title could go off the edge of the quest log

Fixed eyebrow accessory looking weird when fishing

Don't allow the clipboard to be set to a null string

Fixed crash when farmhand re-connects to town during green rain (and potentially other related crashes)

Fixed several map tile issues and places where forage could spawn out-of-bounds

If you play the game and want to know what’s included in the full update, check out the official patch notes here.

Right now, the update is only available on PC, but console and mobile updates will follow as soon as they are ready.

Stardew Valley ranks as one of the best games available on Game Pass so if you haven’t given it a try, you really should. It is also one of the best co-op games you can play in 2024.