Stardew Valley 1.6 update will feature big chests so you can store more stuff

Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has shared more information on the 1.6 update coming to Stardew Valley.

According to the developer, "a ton of progress" has been made on the update in the last month, and while Barone was content to share a tease of what's to come, the majority of the content is being kept secret.

What Barone was willing to share was a new item coming to the game. It's the Big Chest, which can store twice as much as a regular chest.

This will come in handy for folks like us with the tendency to hoard all sorts of items and craft nodes. The ability to make larger chests will save some space on the farm, allowing us to disassemble regular chests and replace them with larger ones.

Previously, Barone revealed the 1.6 update would also feature a major new festival, two mini-festivals, new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to eight players in multiplayer, new late-game content expanding on each skill area, and hats for our furry friends.

It has been suggested we'll be able to upgrade the Scythe from gold to iridium. The current tool, the Golden Scythe, has a radius much larger than the standard Scythe, and it is more likely to cut all grass in its radius. With an iridium Scythe, you can expect the cut radius to be even larger and more damage doled out on enemies.

Hopefully, ConcernedApe will share a release window soon.