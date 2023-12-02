If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HOARDERS REJOICE

Stardew Valley 1.6 update will feature big chests so you can store more stuff

Big Chests will save us from inventory hell.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has shared more information on the 1.6 update coming to Stardew Valley.

According to the developer, "a ton of progress" has been made on the update in the last month, and while Barone was content to share a tease of what's to come, the majority of the content is being kept secret.

What Barone was willing to share was a new item coming to the game. It's the Big Chest, which can store twice as much as a regular chest.

This will come in handy for folks like us with the tendency to hoard all sorts of items and craft nodes. The ability to make larger chests will save some space on the farm, allowing us to disassemble regular chests and replace them with larger ones.

Previously, Barone revealed the 1.6 update would also feature a major new festival, two mini-festivals, new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to eight players in multiplayer, new late-game content expanding on each skill area, and hats for our furry friends.

It has been suggested we'll be able to upgrade the Scythe from gold to iridium. The current tool, the Golden Scythe, has a radius much larger than the standard Scythe, and it is more likely to cut all grass in its radius. With an iridium Scythe, you can expect the cut radius to be even larger and more damage doled out on enemies.

Hopefully, ConcernedApe will share a release window soon.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Stardew Valley

Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Android Chucklefish Games ConcernedApe Indie iOS Nintendo Switch PC PlayStation Vita PS4 RPG
See 3 more Simulation Strategy Xbox One
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments