Stardew Valley 1.6 update to bring new festivals, 8-player multiplayer, and more

Fans of farming simulator Stardew Valley will be pleased to know extra details for update 1.6 have been shared by developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone.

According to Barone, update 1.6 will feature a major new festival, two mini-festivals, and new late-game content expanding on each skill area.

Update 1.5 was the last major content release for Stardew Valley.

There will be new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to 8-players in multiplayer, and more.

Update 1.6 was announced in June 2022 and is still without a release date.

The last content update to the game, 1.5, was released in December 2020 and included local split-screen multiplayer mode, a new island, a new farming area, additional NPCs, more puzzles, new fishing tackle, and much more.

Currently available on almost every platform out in the wild, as of March 2022, Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies since its initial release on PC in 2016, with 13 million copies sold for PC alone.

The next game in the series from ConcernedApe is Haunted Chocolatier. Little is known about it other than it will feature boss fights and explore "fantastical possibilities” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. Like Stardew Valley, it will also feature the gathering of ingredients, but unlike the farming aspect, you will be making chocolate and running a shop.

Still in early development, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will also come to other major platforms.