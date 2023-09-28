If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NEW FARM TYPE TOO

Stardew Valley 1.6 update to bring new festivals, 8-player multiplayer, and more

A sneak peek at what's to come.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Fans of farming simulator Stardew Valley will be pleased to know extra details for update 1.6 have been shared by developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone.

According to Barone, update 1.6 will feature a major new festival, two mini-festivals, and new late-game content expanding on each skill area.

Update 1.5 was the last major content release for Stardew Valley.

There will be new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to 8-players in multiplayer, and more.

Update 1.6 was announced in June 2022 and is still without a release date.

The last content update to the game, 1.5, was released in December 2020 and included local split-screen multiplayer mode, a new island, a new farming area, additional NPCs, more puzzles, new fishing tackle, and much more.

Currently available on almost every platform out in the wild, as of March 2022, Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies since its initial release on PC in 2016, with 13 million copies sold for PC alone.

The next game in the series from ConcernedApe is Haunted Chocolatier. Little is known about it other than it will feature boss fights and explore "fantastical possibilities” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. Like Stardew Valley, it will also feature the gathering of ingredients, but unlike the farming aspect, you will be making chocolate and running a shop.

Still in early development, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will also come to other major platforms.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch