Stardew Valley update 1.6 is on the way, with more new content than we first expected

In an update on Twitter from ConcernedApe himself, it turns out that the Stardew Valley 1.6 update will be introducing a lot more new content than we first expected.

Back in April, Eric Barone (ConcernedApe), announced that he was pausing the development of his new game, Haunted Chocolatier, to work on one final update for Stardew Valley. Barone explained that this update would mainly feature “changes for modders” and new game content, albeit “much less than [update] 1.5.”

Well, given the latest tweet from Barone, it seems that this developer might’ve gotten carried away with the upcoming update for Stardew Valley. Though, I am not complaining.

In Stardew Valley 1.6, players can expect a new festival, new items, more dialogues, secrets, and a mysterious “???” which could quite literally mean anything. Barone hasn’t delved into the specifics of what players will be experiencing when 1.6 arrives, but any seasoned Stardew Valley fan knows that we won’t be disappointed.

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6...

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

-???

Stardew Valley is a wonderful farming-simulator - and one of the best co-op games - that I purchased years ago, and I have never looked back. Since then, I’ve managed farms on PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch, and continuously return to the game for a cosy time. Without updates, this game's charm would still draw me back time and time again, and years since its initial release, secrets about the game are still being uncovered.

The fact that ConcernedApe has continued to update the game with new events, dialogue, and plenty of secrets, is a major plus. Stardew Valley, as many fans will say, is the game that keeps on giving.

While I look forward to Haunted Chocolatier, which will likely resume development following Stardew Valley 1.6, it warms my heart to see the amount of passion that has been poured into this game. That said, it’s not certain when Stardew Valley 1.6 will go live, but let’s hope it's soon.

Are you looking forward to Stardew Valley 1.6, and if so, what are you hoping to see?