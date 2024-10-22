Former CD Projekt Red devs partner with Bandai Namco for Dark Fantasy RPG Dawnwalker

Rebel Wolves - a relatively new studio formed by former CD Projekt Red staff, including folks who worked on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 - has partnered with Bandai Namco for its upcoming game Dawnwalker. Bandai Namco, which will publish the game, announced the collaboration via a press release.

Chief publishing officer Tomasz Tinc stated the following in said press release: "Rebel Wolves is a new studio built upon solid foundations: a combination of experience and fresh energy. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, a company known for its dedication to the role-playing genre and willingness to engage with new IPs, is a perfect match for our wolfpack. Not only does it share our values, but also its track record in publishing narrative-driven RPGs speaks for itself." He concluded that the studio is "looking forward to working with them to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to gamers worldwide."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alberto Gonzalez Lorca, the vice president for business development at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, added the following: "This is another key milestone in our content development strategy for the Western market. By combining our strengths, we will deliver this first game of the studio to a worldwide audience. We’re excited with the universe being created by Rebel Wolves thanks to their extremely talented team of developers, resulting in a great addition to our portfolio."

Rebel Wolves, founded in 2022, looks like it's still a ways out from putting out that first game. There's no release date, release window, nor a gameplay trailer to show off what the game will actually be. However, given this announcement, plus the amount of time the studio has been cooking, we can likely expect a sign of life from Dawnwalker in the near future. That's not a certainty, but no matter how long it takes, we're keen to see what it's been up to!

Are you excited for Dawnwalker? Let us know below!