The wait is finally over: Stardew Valley's much-anticipated update 1.6 is officially live on PC, bringing a wealth of new content to the charming agricultural life sim.

Over the long wait, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has steadily dropped cryptic hints, and now the full list of additions and changes is available for you to peruse.

Stardew Valley 1.1 Launch Trailer It's hard to believe Stardew Valley was released eight years ago, but here we are. Where did the time go?

The update boasts over 500 additions and tweaks, ranging from new fish, pets, neighbors, and landscape beautification alongside tons of fixes and balancing, multiplayer, and quality-of-life improvements.

Here's a small glimpse of what you can expect:

New furry (and not so furry) companions: Whether you prefer dogs or cats, there are two new breeds to choose from (they can also wear hats now!) - or, you can opt for the tranquil companionship of a turtle.

Neighborly additions: There’s now a big tree in the game that comes with a new quest line which ultimately gives you some new neighbors. Who or what could they be? You’ll have to play the game to find out.

Outfits and decor: Express yourself with a wider range of clothing, or show off your interior decorating skills with new floor patterns, furniture, and additional decorative elements.

Bountiful harvests: Expand your agricultural options with four new crops ripe for the picking, and new giant crops offering more opportunities to earn some cash, level up your cooking skills, and more.

Festive fun: The calendar in Stardew Valley just got a little more exciting with the addition of brand-new festivals to celebrate throughout the year. There’s the Desert Festival, Trout Derby, SquidFest, and an environmental “event” in summer.

A bit of Mystery: The update hints at the presence of mystery boxes. What treasures or mischief could they hold? You will have to find one and open it to know for sure!

That’s just a taste of what’s waiting for you to discover in update 1.6. For the full list of changes, be sure to check out the official patch notes here, but before you do, first grab a snack and drink - and maybe even use the powder room - because it’s quite the read.

Right now, the update is only available on PC, but console and mobile updates will follow as soon as they are ready. There is no current estimate for that, but they are actively in development.

Stardew Valley ranks as one of the best games available on Game Pass so if you haven’t given it a try, you really should. It is also one of the best co-op games you can play in 2024 - in our humble opinion.