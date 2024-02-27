If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BACK TO WORK FARMERS

Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.6 update sprouts in March, bringing fresh content to your farm

This should make the game's over 30 million players happy.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Get ready to dust off your farming tools, Stardew Valley fans, because the long-awaited 1.6 update is coming next month.

Boasting plenty of new content, the update will officially bloom on March 19 for PC players. Console and mobile platforms will receive the update "as soon as possible," according to developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone.

Cover image for YouTube videoStardew Valley Trailer
Can you believe it's been eight years already?

This news comes alongside a celebratory announcement from the developer, revealing that Stardew Valley has surpassed a staggering 30 million copies sold worldwide.

"It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years!" Barone stated on social media.

"With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever. As always, I'm eternally grateful to the players for making all of this possible."

While details on most of the content in 1.6 remain under wraps as Barone always encourages players to discover the new features for themselves, we do know to expect a Big Chest, which can store twice as much as a regular chest, a major new festival, two mini-festivals, new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to eight players in multiplayer, new late-game content expanding on each skill area, and hats for our pets.

It has also been suggested an upgrade to the Scythe tool is coming.

So, whether you're a seasoned farmer or just starting your agricultural journey, there isn’t a better time to head to Stardew Valley.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Stardew Valley

Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Android Chucklefish Games Indie iOS Nintendo Switch PC PlayStation Vita PS4 RPG Simulation
See 2 more Strategy Xbox One
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments