Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.6 update sprouts in March, bringing fresh content to your farm

Get ready to dust off your farming tools, Stardew Valley fans, because the long-awaited 1.6 update is coming next month.

Boasting plenty of new content, the update will officially bloom on March 19 for PC players. Console and mobile platforms will receive the update "as soon as possible," according to developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone.

Stardew Valley Trailer Can you believe it's been eight years already?

This news comes alongside a celebratory announcement from the developer, revealing that Stardew Valley has surpassed a staggering 30 million copies sold worldwide.

"It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years!" Barone stated on social media.

"With a new update on the horizon, a worldwide concert tour underway, an official cookbook coming soon, and now over 30 million copies sold, Stardew Valley is thriving more than ever. As always, I'm eternally grateful to the players for making all of this possible."

While details on most of the content in 1.6 remain under wraps as Barone always encourages players to discover the new features for themselves, we do know to expect a Big Chest, which can store twice as much as a regular chest, a major new festival, two mini-festivals, new items and crafting recipes, over 100 new lines of content, winter outfits for the villagers, a new type of reward for completing billboard requests, a new farm type, new secrets, PC support for up to eight players in multiplayer, new late-game content expanding on each skill area, and hats for our pets.

It has also been suggested an upgrade to the Scythe tool is coming.

So, whether you're a seasoned farmer or just starting your agricultural journey, there isn’t a better time to head to Stardew Valley.