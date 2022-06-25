If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
A Stardew Valley update is in the works but don't expect it to be huge

Update 1.6 is coming.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Stardew Valley will receive a new update but don't expect it to have lots of new content.

This is according to developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, stating the focus of the next update will be mods, but there will be a little something for everyone else.

"It's mostly a modding-focused update - makes modders lives easier," said Barone. "There will be some new content, but it won't be huge."

The last content update to the game, 1.5, was released in December 2020 and brought with it local split-screen multiplayer mode, a new island, a new farming area, additional NPCs, more puzzles, new fishing tackle, and much more.

Currently available on just about every platform out there, Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies since its inital release on PC in 2016.

The next game in the series from ConcernedApe is Haunted Chocolatier. Little is known about it other than it will feature boss fights and explore "fantastical possibilities” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. Like Stardew Valley, it will also feature the gathering of ingredients, but unlike the farming aspect, you will be making chocolate and running a shop.

Still in early development, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will come to other major platforms as well.

Comments

