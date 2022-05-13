Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies worldwide on all platforms

Stardew Valley has hit another sales milestone by moving 20 million copies worldwide on all platforms.

The newest figure is valid as of March 2022, and 13 million of those copies were sold on PC alone.

Just eight months ago, it was revealed the game had sold 15 million copies, which means an additional 5 million copies were sold since the figure was reported in September.

Speaking with PC Gamer, the game creator Eric Barone called the 20 million copies milestone "really amazing," and that he couldn't believe the game has "reached this level."

That said, the previously announced 15 million figure might have been off just a bit, according to Barone.

"The apparent jump in sales count was actually due to me doing a more accurate count this time around," he explained. "The old 15 million number was an undercount because I didn't have complete information and wanted to err on the side of being too low. With the full move to self-publishing this year, I was able to do a more thorough sales count."

Uncounting aside, Barone said the average daily sales of Stardew Valley are higher today than at any point, since release.

"I'm not exactly sure why that is," he said. "My hope is that the game is just continuing to spread via word of mouth, and the more people that are playing it, the more people will share the game with their friends. Regardless, I'm very happy that Stardew Valley is still so popular."

The next game Barone is Haunted Chocolatier. Not much is known about the game at present, other than the fact it will feature boss fights and explore "fantastical possibilities” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. Like Stardew Valley, it will also feature the gathering of ingredients, but unlike the farming aspect, you will instead be making chocolate and running a shop.

Still in early development, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will come to other major platforms as well.