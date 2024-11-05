Stardew Valley fans rejoice, your chickens will no longer vanish thanks to the latest bug fix patch

The chickens are saved! Stardew Valley players hear me now, the recent surge of fowl falling foul of a nasty bug around freshly built Meadowland Farms has been fixed at last. Thank you, Mr ConcernedApe (sole creator of Stardew Valley), for thinking of the birds in these crazy times.

This wonderful news came via a short and sweet bug fix patch released today, with a PlayStation patch with the same fixes coming in the near future. Fixes include improved Russian and French translations, some crash fixes, and of course a fix for in-game chickens disspearing suddenly when players built Meadowlands farms.

When ConcernedApe was first made aware of this bug, they let the community know via Twitter. They even provided some in-game lore to justify it, that a Coyote was on the farm snatching chickens. So, when you think about it, there was never a bug! The Coyote has been moved on. Good news all around.

Stardew Valley, the industry giant that it is, has established itself as a home away from home for thousands of folks out there. This remains true today, even through the sole developer responsible for it has largely shifted focus towards a new project called Haunted Chocolatier. He's expressed that he knows pressure to get the game released is out there, but shares our own opinion that it's best to take your time and make sure the game is great, rather than rush it out.

The bar must be high, especially given how popular Stardew Valley is. Even so, it's nice to see that even while the focus is on the future, time is still taken to update and improve Stardew Valley. If you've not jumped into it yet, somehow, it's well worth playing. A real classic, genuinely. Trend-setting and incredibly morish.

Are you still playing Stardew Valley? Let us know below!