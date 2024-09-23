HoYoverse's rumoured Stardew Valley-style game Astaweave Haven has a new WeChat account, potentially pointing to an official announcement soon

Big news from China, as eagle-eyed HoYoverse/MiYoHo fans have spotted a new WeChat account registered by the company that might just point to an incoming game announcement from the gacha giant. This new game, the much-rumoured Stardev Valley style title, has been a ghost haunting the gacha space for some time now, but with official social media accounts for the game seemingly out in the world, we might be seeing some official announcements in the near future.

On WeChat, the Chinese social media platform, you can look at accounts and see whether or not they are made by a member of the public or an organisation. From screenshots taken by BiliBili users, we can see that an account for Star Cuckoo Land (the other name for Astaweave Haven, assumed to be its domestic title) has been created. If these screenshots are legitimate, paired with a BiliBili account made for the game earlier this year, they look to point to pre-launch groundwork being in place.

We know that the China Publication Authority approved a wave of new games back in July, with MiHoYo projects included. Historical precedent also points to the speedy nature of the company's video game announcements in the wake of big releases. Honkai Star Rail was announced back in May 2021, and only a year later, Zenless Zone Zero was announced. With the latest game, Zenless, being fully released in July of this year, the stage is clear for another game to kick off its own pre-release hype cycle.

There is other potential evidence of Astaweave Haven being imminent through leaks and whatnot, but we obviously won't link to those here. Regardless, with Chinese social media accounts seemingly up and prepped to go, it looks like the first real tease for the next MiHoYo game could be the next big bit of news from the company. The next major question is, when?

While the company has used events like The Game Awards to release trailers for its games, historically speaking, MiHoYo has used its own platforms to first announce projects. Given the large userbase across its games, the word of mouth alone seems to be enough to push hype trains down the track. It's only after these initial announcements that we've seen big, more traditional stages be used to keep people intrigued.

What do you think - when will MiHoYo's next big game get announced? Let us know below!